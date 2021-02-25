COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota drop a fourth straight day

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota fell for a fourth straight day on Thursday.

Only 25 people with COVID-19 remained in a hospital, compared with the pandemic high of 332 reported Nov. 16.

The state Health Department on Thursday reported 91 new virus cases, raising the pandemic total to 99,621, with 97,474 recoveries, 3,863 hospitalizations and 1,441 deaths, including one new death.

Officials calculated a positivity rate of just 1.74% from about 7,000 tests handled Wednesday.

More than 1.6 million tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March. About 120,500 people have received an initial dose of vaccine. More than 200,000 total doses have been administered in the state. Both available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

More information