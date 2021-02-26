COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota continue to drop; 1 new death reported

University of North Dakota Medical School Dean Joshua Wynne told the state Board of Higher Education that the availability of vaccines provides hope but that questions remain on whether they prevent virus transmission and whether they're effective against new variants.

"I think the summer semester can be one of transition," he said. "I continue to feel pretty confident that we will be able to get back to a 'new normal' for the fall semester. I just don't think we should rush things, until we have some answers."

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.