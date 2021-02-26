COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota continue to drop; 1 new death reported

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota remained stable on Friday, and state health officials reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations for a fifth straight day.
The Health Department reported 94 new virus cases, increasing the pandemic total to 99,711, with 707 active cases statewide and 134 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state calculated a daily positivity rate of just 1.59% on 8,185 tests completed Thursday.
There have been 97,562 recoveries statewide since the onset of the pandemic last March, and 3,864 hospitalizations. Only 21 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Friday, down four from Thursday and about half the total at the start of the week.
North Dakota's pandemic death toll rose by one, to 1,442.
More than 404,000 North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19 over the past year, and about 126,500 have received an initial dose of vaccine.
Campus protocols
The chairman of the North Dakota University System’s COVID-19 Smart Restart Task Force said that although infection numbers are looking better across the state and on campuses, he recommends schools continue their prevention protocols, Prairie Public reported.
University of North Dakota Medical School Dean Joshua Wynne told the state Board of Higher Education that the availability of vaccines provides hope but that questions remain on whether they prevent virus transmission and whether they're effective against new variants.
"I think the summer semester can be one of transition," he said. "I continue to feel pretty confident that we will be able to get back to a 'new normal' for the fall semester. I just don't think we should rush things, until we have some answers."
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.