COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota at lowest level since midsummer

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped by a dozen on Thursday, reaching their lowest level since the middle of last summer.

The state Health Department also confirmed the first new deaths of people with COVID-19 in almost a week.

Health officials reported 134 new virus cases out of 6,540 daily tests, and calculated a positivity rate of 2.61%. Active cases rose slightly statewide, to 836, with 181 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties. The local figure has been relatively stable for about 2 ½ months.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, there have been 99,034 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state, with 96,763 recoveries and 3,845 hospitalizations. Just 31 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday.

The state's pandemic death toll rose by four, to 1,435. The new coronavirus-related deaths were the first reported since last Friday.

Nearly 105,000 state residents have received their first dose of vaccine.

