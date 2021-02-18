COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota at lowest level since midsummer

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped by a dozen on Thursday, reaching their lowest level since the middle of last summer.
The state Health Department also confirmed the first new deaths of people with COVID-19 in almost a week.
Health officials reported 134 new virus cases out of 6,540 daily tests, and calculated a positivity rate of 2.61%. Active cases rose slightly statewide, to 836, with 181 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties. The local figure has been relatively stable for about 2 ½ months.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, there have been 99,034 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state, with 96,763 recoveries and 3,845 hospitalizations. Just 31 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday.
The state's pandemic death toll rose by four, to 1,435. The new coronavirus-related deaths were the first reported since last Friday.
Nearly 105,000 state residents have received their first dose of vaccine.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.