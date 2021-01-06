COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota at lowest level since late September

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. A list of high-risk medical conditions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. A list of essential workers can be found at https://bit.ly/38OWH8q.