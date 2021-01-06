COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota at lowest level since late September

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported the lowest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in more than three months, but also five more deaths, including two in the Bismarck-Mandan region.
Hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 85, the lowest total since Sept. 20. Wednesday's total was down 76% from the pandemic high of 332 reported Nov. 16. Along with the decrease has come an increase in available staffed hospital beds -- there were 326 of them statewide Wednesday, including 33 in Bismarck.
Active cases of COVID-19 also have dropped dramatically since the state's implementation of a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions in mid-November, and the beginning of vaccine distributions earlier this month. They rose on Wednesday by 103 but remained below 2,000. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties totaled 330.
The Department of Health reported 341 new coronavirus cases statewide -- one-fifth of them in Burleigh-Morton -- raising the state's pandemic total to 93,832. The state calculated the daily positivity rate of 6,969 tests handled Tuesday to be 5.39%.
There have been 90,511 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 3,610 hospitalizations and 1,334 deaths, including the newly reported deaths of a Morton woman in her 80s and a Burleigh woman in her 100s. The two counties' pandemic death toll is at 270.
More information
The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r.
All North Dakota counties are being moved into the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system on Friday, and business restrictions are being eased that day but not eliminated. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. A list of high-risk medical conditions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. A list of essential workers can be found at https://bit.ly/38OWH8q.
