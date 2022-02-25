COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota at 6-month low; omicron still dominates in state

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota have dropped to a level not seen since August, before the onset of spikes attributed to first the delta variant of the coronavirus and then the omicron wave.

The state Health Department's virus dashboard on Friday showed 74 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, down a dozen from Thursday and the lowest total since 71 was reported Aug. 28.

The most recent state data showed about 11.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 14% of intensive care unit beds open -- the highest percentages in months. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had seven open general care beds and three available ICU beds; Sanford Health had four inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide remained stable at 1,297. They've been around 1,300 all week, down precipitously from the pandemic high of 11,991 reported Jan. 22.

The state reported 212 new virus cases Friday. Daily cases reached a pandemic record of 3,131 reported Jan. 19, but omicron has since weakened. Reported new daily cases have been under 1,000 for three straight weeks, under 500 for two consecutive weeks, and under 300 the past eight days.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each rose by one Friday, to 297 and 141, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, was unchanged at 326.

North Dakota's 14-day rolling test positivity rate declined again, as it has all month, to 6.56%. It was at 18.33% at the beginning of February. The state target is less than 5%.

There have been 237,802 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 234,318 recoveries, 7,787 hospitalizations and 2,187 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

Omicron dominance

Even though the omicron wave is subsiding, the variant still dominates in the state.

Confirmed omicron cases in the state increased 14.6% over the past week, according to data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. That compares with percentage increases the previous four weeks of 7.4%, 33.9%, 35.8% and 77.8%.

About 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly typically undergo a more complex "sequencing" process at the state lab through which variants are determined -- enough to give state health officials a sufficient sample size.

Omicron early this year outmuscled delta, another highly contagious variant that caused a spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in North Dakota late last year. Confirmed delta cases in the state increased this week by only one-tenth of a percent. There have been no new cases of the alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon or mu variants since late September.

"This past week, we had 299 sequenced samples reported and 194 (98.3%) were omicron," Kruger said.

There have been 538 hospitalizations and 98 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota, with the bulk of them linked to delta, which causes more severe symptoms than omicron. There have been 54 documented omicron hospitalizations and four deaths. That compares with delta's 372 hospitalizations and 81 deaths.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.6%. The national averages are 74.9% and 68.9%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.5% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 45%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant, Sheridan, Divide, Burke, Renville, McIntosh and Griggs, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

