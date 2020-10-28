COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; Ward County death total keeps rising

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a new high in North Dakota on Wednesday, and state health officials announced 12 more pandemic deaths, including one in Burleigh County and five in Ward.

The Department of Health this week has reported 16 deaths in the county that's home to Minot, North Dakota's fourth-largest city. Reasons for the spike weren't immediately clear. Ward's pandemic death total is now 48, fourth-most in the state and just two behind Morton County's total. Burleigh now has 78 dead, with the death of a man in his 60s reported Wednesday.

Most of the recently reported Ward County deaths were people in their 80s and 90s. First District Health Unit CEO Lisa Clute said she couldn’t comment on where deaths are occurring, or if the recently reported deaths are connected or have common factors, such as an outbreak at an assisted living center in Minot earlier this month.

"The bottom line is that we have a significant amount of community spread," she said. “It’s nearly impossible for organizations and individuals to not expose the elderly and at-risk populations."

The state death toll is 488. Other new deaths reported Wednesday were in Benson, LaMoure, Logan and Mountrail counties. Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 100s.