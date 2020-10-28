COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; Ward County death total keeps rising

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a new high in North Dakota on Wednesday, and state health officials announced 12 more pandemic deaths, including one in Burleigh County and five in Ward.
The Department of Health this week has reported 16 deaths in the county that's home to Minot, North Dakota's fourth-largest city. Reasons for the spike weren't immediately clear. Ward's pandemic death total is now 48, fourth-most in the state and just two behind Morton County's total. Burleigh now has 78 dead, with the death of a man in his 60s reported Wednesday.
Most of the recently reported Ward County deaths were people in their 80s and 90s. First District Health Unit CEO Lisa Clute said she couldn’t comment on where deaths are occurring, or if the recently reported deaths are connected or have common factors, such as an outbreak at an assisted living center in Minot earlier this month.
"The bottom line is that we have a significant amount of community spread," she said. “It’s nearly impossible for organizations and individuals to not expose the elderly and at-risk populations."
The state death toll is 488. Other new deaths reported Wednesday were in Benson, LaMoure, Logan and Mountrail counties. Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 100s.
Health officials reported 178 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, up 17 from the day before and five more than the previous high reported Monday. Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
There were 27 staffed intensive care beds and 241 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Tuesday, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health Bismarck had three staffed intensive care beds and two staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and six staffed inpatient beds available.
The state on Wednesday reported 781 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 147 in Burleigh, 39 in Morton, 140 in Ward and 134 in Cass County, home to Fargo and another coronavirus hot spot. The state's pandemic case total is just shy of 40,000.
Active cases statewide dropped for a third day from Sunday's all-time high, to 6,247. Burleigh had 1,068 active cases and Morton 300.
Statewide, there have been 33,172 recoveries and 1,519 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 287,524 and total tests number 837,117, including 8,026 completed Tuesday.
Risk level
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. The levels did not change this past week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
