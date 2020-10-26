COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; group talks vaccination ethics

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have hit a new high in North Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
There were 173 people with the coronavirus disease in hospitals around the state, up nine from the previous day and five more than the previous high reported Friday.
There were 28 staffed intensive care beds and 262 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Sunday, according to the latest available state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and four staffed inpatient beds available.
State health officials on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, including 89 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton, raising the state total to 38,241.
Active cases statewide dropped by 60, to 6,446. There were 1,377 active cases in Burleigh-Morton. In Cass County, home to Fargo, another hot spot in the state, there were 136 new cases and 1,158 active cases.
The department reported five new deaths, including a Burleigh County man in his 70s. The county's death toll is now 76, with another 50 in Morton. New deaths also were reported in Cass, Ramsey, Sioux and Williams counties, raising the state's pandemic total to 461. The Sioux County man was in his 30s; the other new victims were in their 70s and 80s.
Statewide, there have been 31,344 recoveries and 1,437 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 284,478 and total tests number 822,605, including 6,660 completed Sunday.
Risk level
Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly. The levels did not change this past week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
