COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; group talks vaccination ethics

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have hit a new high in North Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

There were 173 people with the coronavirus disease in hospitals around the state, up nine from the previous day and five more than the previous high reported Friday.

There were 28 staffed intensive care beds and 262 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota on Sunday, according to the latest available state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and six staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and four staffed inpatient beds available.

State health officials on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, including 89 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton, raising the state total to 38,241.

Active cases statewide dropped by 60, to 6,446. There were 1,377 active cases in Burleigh-Morton. In Cass County, home to Fargo, another hot spot in the state, there were 136 new cases and 1,158 active cases.

