COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; Burleigh County has 2 more deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations in North Dakota due to COVID-19 hit another high on Monday, and state health officials reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Burleigh County.

Hospitalizations rose to 105, up nine from Sunday and one more than the previous high on Saturday, according to state Department of Health data. Hospitalizations in the past week have risen 21%.

Employees of Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck told the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force on Friday that the facilities are nearing capacity due to the pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum's office issued a statement late Sunday saying state officials had met with leaders of the two hospitals about the issue.

Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau and CHI St. Alexius President and CEO Kurt Schley both said in the statement that their facilities have taken steps to address the spike. Sanford later this week will announce a plan to increase bed capacity, according to LeBeau.

Health officials on Monday reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 69 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. Burleigh once again led in active cases, with 719 -- one-fifth of the state total of 3,669. Morton has 269 active cases.