COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; Burleigh County has 2 more deaths

Hospitalizations in North Dakota due to COVID-19 hit another high on Monday, and state health officials reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Burleigh County.
Hospitalizations rose to 105, up nine from Sunday and one more than the previous high on Saturday, according to state Department of Health data. Hospitalizations in the past week have risen 21%.
Employees of Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck told the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force on Friday that the facilities are nearing capacity due to the pandemic. Gov. Doug Burgum's office issued a statement late Sunday saying state officials had met with leaders of the two hospitals about the issue.
Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau and CHI St. Alexius President and CEO Kurt Schley both said in the statement that their facilities have taken steps to address the spike. Sanford later this week will announce a plan to increase bed capacity, according to LeBeau.
Health officials on Monday reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 69 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. Burleigh once again led in active cases, with 719 -- one-fifth of the state total of 3,669. Morton has 269 active cases.
The health department reported the deaths of a Burleigh man in his 80s and woman in her 60s, and a Rolette County man in his 80s. All had underlying medical conditions. Their deaths brought the state total to 234, including 45 in Burleigh County.
There have been 20,983 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic, with 17,080 recoveries and 828 hospitalizations. The number of residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 238,737, and total tests number 626,289.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
