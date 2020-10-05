COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; 3 more deaths reported

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota have hit a new high, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

There were 112 people with the coronavirus disease in hospitals around the state, up 12 from Sunday and one more than the previous high on Friday.

Health officials also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths -- a McHenry County woman in her 90s, a Stark County woman in her 80s and a Ward County man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions. Their deaths brought the state total since the start of the pandemic to 277.

The state did not report a death in Burleigh or Morton counties for the first time in eight days. Twenty-two deaths had been reported from Sept. 28 to Sunday. Deaths are not necessarily reported on the day they occur or the day after -- death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials reported 312 new COVID-19 cases including 47 in Burleigh County and nine in Morton, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 23,862, with 939 hospitalizations and 19,892 recoveries. Active cases stood at 3,693, with Burleigh having a state-high 653. Morton had 233 active cases.