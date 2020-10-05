COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in North Dakota; 3 more deaths reported

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota have hit a new high, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
There were 112 people with the coronavirus disease in hospitals around the state, up 12 from Sunday and one more than the previous high on Friday.
Health officials also reported three more coronavirus-related deaths -- a McHenry County woman in her 90s, a Stark County woman in her 80s and a Ward County man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions. Their deaths brought the state total since the start of the pandemic to 277.
The state did not report a death in Burleigh or Morton counties for the first time in eight days. Twenty-two deaths had been reported from Sept. 28 to Sunday. Deaths are not necessarily reported on the day they occur or the day after -- death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.
Health officials reported 312 new COVID-19 cases including 47 in Burleigh County and nine in Morton, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 23,862, with 939 hospitalizations and 19,892 recoveries. Active cases stood at 3,693, with Burleigh having a state-high 653. Morton had 233 active cases.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 248,652 and total tests number 666,931, including 4,737 handled Sunday. Testing typically dips on weekends.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change last week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
