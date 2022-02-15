COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest level of year in North Dakota; 11 new deaths confirmed

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths but also the lowest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations this year.

There were 110 virus patients in North Dakota hospitals, down 40% from the recent high of 184 reported Jan. 31, amid the height of the omicron variant wave that is now waning. The most recent state data showed about 11.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 8.5% of intensive care unit beds open. As a comparison, the percentages at the end of of January were around 7.5% and 5.5%, respectively.

In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 10 open general care beds and four available ICU beds listed Tuesday. Sanford Health had two beds listed in each category. Totals for both hospitals have increased in recent days.

State and local officials did not immediately comment on whether there's an easing of a prolonged shortage of hospital beds caused by recent spikes in COVID-19 cases coupled with staffing shortages.

The 11 new deaths on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard Tuesday were the first reported in three days. They brought February's total to 39 halfway through the month, compared with 98 virus-related deaths in January.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that a recent sharp upward trend in deaths in the state is ending, and that the omicron-related surge in COVID-19 cases already is on the decline.

State data appears to back that up. New daily cases have not surpassed 1,000 for 11 straight days. The last time the state saw such a stretch was around New Year's, shortly after omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota and right before the highly contagious variant took hold in the state.

There were 455 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, and 2,147 active cases. As a comparison, North Dakota saw pandemic highs of 3,131 daily cases reported Jan. 19 and 11,991 active cases reported Jan. 22, at the apparent peak of the omicron wave.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell by nearly a full percent, to 11.26%. The pandemic peak was 19.69%, on Jan. 26.

There have been 235,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 231,135 recoveries, 7,716 hospitalizations and 2,165 deaths.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County rose by one Tuesday, to 293; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 140. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by three, to 324.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.4%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.6% of North Dakota adults and 19.8% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Divide, Billings, Sheridan and Griggs, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

