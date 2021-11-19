COVID-19 hospitalizations fall in North Dakota, but 12 new deaths reported

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota have fallen this week to the lowest level in nearly two months, but virus-related deaths continue to climb.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday reflected a dozen more deaths, raising the state's pandemic toll to 1,850. Thirty-five deaths have been reported in just the past four days, and November's total has quickly climbed to 58.

Total deaths since the start of September -- when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus took hold -- is 285, compared with 137 from February through August.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two on Friday, to 252; Morton County's total rose by one, to 124.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were at 137, a drop of 16% from Monday and the lowest total since 128 was reported on Sept. 29. Hospital beds remained scarce, however, due to the delta-fueled rise in cases in recent months, staff shortages and patients catching up on medical procedures delayed earlier in the pandemic.

About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had seven available staffed general care beds and no ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

Friday's dashboard showed 474 new COVID-19 cases, and a small drop in active cases to 3,445 statewide and 560 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 157,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 152,556 recoveries and 6,271 hospitalizations.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations all have spiked in recent months due to delta. Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 256 over the past week, to 2,649, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Delta has pushed out other variants previously identified in the state -- alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu. In the past nine weeks there has been one additional case of alpha and no cases of the other variants.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 4,045 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.6% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 6.4% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Cavalier, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

