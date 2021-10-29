COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping in North Dakota; delta variant increases again this week

COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations dropped in North Dakota on Friday, but state health officials reported new deaths for a fourth straight day.

The five new deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,756, the weekly total to 38 and the monthly total to 130. October was already the fourth-deadliest for the state during the 20-month pandemic, and the total is likely to rise higher, as death certificates can lag for 10 days under state law.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties weren't immediately updated Friday.

The Health Department on its coronavirus dashboard reported 530 new COVID-19 cases as well as 3,643 active cases, a drop of 60 from Thursday. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates virus cases will tail off through the rest of the year, but they had been increasing this week until Friday.

"Although our reported case increase thus far this week is small, it is still in the wrong direction," Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section, said before Friday's data was released. "It is hard to predict whether or not this upward trend will continue or if we will plateau at about this level for a bit or if the downward trend will resume next week.

"Hospitalizations are starting to show a more stable trend downwards, and that is good news," he said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for a fifth straight day on Friday, to 153 -- a decline of 17% from Sunday's reported total. But hospital beds remain in short supply around the state, due to the pandemic spike attributed to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, a staffing shortage and people catching up on other medical procedures that were delayed earlier in the pandemic.

Fewer than 9% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available Friday, and fewer than 6% of intensive care unit beds were available. The most recent state data showed 179 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available general care beds; each had one available ICU bed.

The Health Department during the pandemic has confirmed 147,571 COVID-19 cases, with 142,172 recoveries and 5,899 hospitalizations.

"There is still plenty of virus circulating in the state and with the infectiousness of the delta variant, we are encouraging people to get their booster vaccinations or start the their vaccination series," Kruger said. "Also, parents should be aware of vaccine availability for children in the near future and be informed about that process."

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, and the CDC is expected to issue its formal recommendation next week.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 104 over the past week, to 1,790, and the variant continues to out-muscle others -- there were no new cases of the five other variants that have been previously confirmed in the state: alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 3,186 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.

There have been 255 hospitalizations and 33 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; more than half of each are linked to delta.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.3% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

