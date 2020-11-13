COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton hits pandemic milestone

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped for the first time in 17 days Friday but still remained high, and the state reported the deaths of 10 more people with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Bismarck area hit a milestone Friday for COVID-19 cases: 10% of the residents of Burleigh and Morton counties have contracted the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The true figure is certainly higher given the lack of available tests last spring and the likelihood that some residents have been infected but remained asymptomatic and were never tested.

Health officials on Friday reported 1,441 new COVID-19 cases, including 191 in Burleigh and 46 in Morton. New cases were reported in all but four of the state's 53 counties, pushing the pandemic total past 60,000, with nearly 50,000 recoveries.

Active cases rose slightly to 10,486 -- about one-fifth of them in Burleigh-Morton.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped by one from the previous day, to 293. More than 2,100 people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.