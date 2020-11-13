COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton hits pandemic milestone

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped for the first time in 17 days Friday but still remained high, and the state reported the deaths of 10 more people with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Bismarck area hit a milestone Friday for COVID-19 cases: 10% of the residents of Burleigh and Morton counties have contracted the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The true figure is certainly higher given the lack of available tests last spring and the likelihood that some residents have been infected but remained asymptomatic and were never tested.
Health officials on Friday reported 1,441 new COVID-19 cases, including 191 in Burleigh and 46 in Morton. New cases were reported in all but four of the state's 53 counties, pushing the pandemic total past 60,000, with nearly 50,000 recoveries.
Active cases rose slightly to 10,486 -- about one-fifth of them in Burleigh-Morton.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped by one from the previous day, to 293. More than 2,100 people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.
Statewide, there were nine ICU beds open and 160 non-ICU beds, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed intensive care unit bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had two non-ICU staffed beds open and CHI St. Alexius had six.
The Department of Health reported the deaths of people in the counties of Barnes, Cass, Cavalier, Dickey, Grand Forks, McLean, Ramsey and Ward. Victims were in their 70s, 80s and 90s. They raised the state's pandemic death toll to 707. Three of the new deaths were in Ward County, home to Minot. Ward's total of 89 has grown by 35 this month and nears Burleigh's total of 99.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 318,742 and total tests number 985,273, including 11,876 completed Thursday.
Thanksgiving guidance
The health department on Friday urged North Dakota residents to be mindful of coronavirus precautions during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, and advised celebrating with extended family virtually.
“There are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting infected or infecting others with COVID-19 at a holiday celebration,” Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger said. “If you follow proper precautions, celebrating during the holidays can be done with less risk.”
Support Local Journalism
The North Dakota University System also is asking students to stay on campus over the Thanksgiving break if possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 to family and others.
Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for hosting gatherings can be found at https://bit.ly/3poN4oh.
Mask mandates
The Morton County Commission confirmed a mask policy for county-owned property at its regular meeting Thursday.
Commission Chairman Cody Schulz issued the mandate Monday under his public health emergency powers. He said at the time that the number of county workers who have tested positive or are close contacts "is very close" to reaching a level that will impact county operations.
"It's unfortunate. This is something I don't think any of us wanted to do, even in the narrow scope that we've done it on county property," Schulz said Thursday. "I can tell you, in the daily interactions I have with our public health as well as hospital workers, there is a real crisis happening in the entire state."
Commissioner Andy Zachmeier at the start of the meeting proposed having the commission formally approve the mandate, to conform with the commission's usual procedures.
Mask mandates also are in effect in Bismarck and Mandan, and for county property in Burleigh County. More information is at: www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong, www.cityofmandan.com/news, www.mortonnd.org/policies and https://www.burleighco.com/news/detail.asp?newsID=268.
Risk levels
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.
The state reviews the county levels weekly, and on Monday elevated 20 counties from the yellow "moderate risk" level. Thirty-three counties including Burleigh and Morton were already at orange.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(Reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.