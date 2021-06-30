COVID-19 hospitalizations drop into the single digits in North Dakota

The number of COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals dropped into the single digits on Wednesday.
Only nine people remained hospitalized, down from 11 the previous day and down from the low 30s a month ago. Reported pandemic hospitalizations in North Dakota peaked at 332 last Nov. 16.
State officials confirmed 26 new virus cases from 2,691 tests, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. The agency calculated a positivity rate of 0.99%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.42% -- within the target range of less than 5%.
Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly, to 147 statewide and 43 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
The state has confirmed 110,707 virus cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 109,032 recoveries, 1,528 deaths and 4,347 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reflected on the dashboard Wednesday.
Nearly 624,400 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 91,850 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.1% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 15.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.