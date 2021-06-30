COVID-19 hospitalizations drop into the single digits in North Dakota

The number of COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals dropped into the single digits on Wednesday.

Only nine people remained hospitalized, down from 11 the previous day and down from the low 30s a month ago. Reported pandemic hospitalizations in North Dakota peaked at 332 last Nov. 16.

State officials confirmed 26 new virus cases from 2,691 tests, according to the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. The agency calculated a positivity rate of 0.99%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.42% -- within the target range of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases ticked up slightly, to 147 statewide and 43 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The state has confirmed 110,707 virus cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 109,032 recoveries, 1,528 deaths and 4,347 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reflected on the dashboard Wednesday.