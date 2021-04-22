COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; U-Mary workers get week of paid time off

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota backtracked on Thursday for the first time in nine days, but active coronavirus cases continued to increase.
Hospitalizations dropped by eight from the previous day, to 41, the state Health Department reported. Hospitalizations had either risen or remained stable every day since April 13, when they totaled 27. Hospital capacity isn't a concern as it was late last year, though -- there were nearly 2,100 available staffed beds on Thursday.
Health officials reported 168 new virus cases from 7,828 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.13%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 106,385 confirmed cases, with 103,750 recoveries and 1,484 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Active cases rose by 27 statewide, to 1,151, and by 13 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 255. They've increased in the two counties by 25% since the start of the week.
More than 519,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 272,000 people. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on hold while federal officials further research its safety.
U-Mary rewards workers
The University of Mary on Thursday announced it was rewarding the "courage and great generosity" of faculty and staff during the past year by giving them a paid week off after the private Catholic school's spring graduation on Saturday.
“This will be one week of paid time off from April 25 through May 1 during which the university will be closed for business while everyone catches their breath, recharges their batteries, and enjoys time with family and friends," President Monsignor James Shea said in a statement.
While many universities shut down their campuses and went all-virtual for the 2020-21 academic year due to the pandemic, the University of Mary remained open.
The week of paid time off impacts more than 600 workers, according to spokesman Tom Ackerman.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he will lift the state's coronavirus emergency declaration on April 30. At that point, the state will stop maintaining a coronavirus risk level.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
