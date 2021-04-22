COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; U-Mary workers get week of paid time off

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota backtracked on Thursday for the first time in nine days, but active coronavirus cases continued to increase.

Hospitalizations dropped by eight from the previous day, to 41, the state Health Department reported. Hospitalizations had either risen or remained stable every day since April 13, when they totaled 27. Hospital capacity isn't a concern as it was late last year, though -- there were nearly 2,100 available staffed beds on Thursday.

Health officials reported 168 new virus cases from 7,828 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.13%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 106,385 confirmed cases, with 103,750 recoveries and 1,484 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

Active cases rose by 27 statewide, to 1,151, and by 13 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 255. They've increased in the two counties by 25% since the start of the week.