COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; no new deaths yet this week
North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported a slight drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, and a fifth straight day of no new confirmed deaths.

Health officials reported 123 new COVID-19 cases from 7,062 tests completed Tuesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of just 2.25%. Hospitalizations dropped by three, to 43, and the state's pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 1,431.

Active cases statewide rose slightly but remained just below 800, including a stable 175 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 98,901 COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota, with 96,673 recoveries and 3,850 hospitalizations. The number of completed tests on Tuesday surpassed 1.6 million.

Nearly 103,000 state residents have received their first dose of vaccine.

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

