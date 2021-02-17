COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; no new deaths yet this week

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported a slight drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, and a fifth straight day of no new confirmed deaths.

Health officials reported 123 new COVID-19 cases from 7,062 tests completed Tuesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of just 2.25%. Hospitalizations dropped by three, to 43, and the state's pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 1,431.

Active cases statewide rose slightly but remained just below 800, including a stable 175 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 98,901 COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota, with 96,673 recoveries and 3,850 hospitalizations. The number of completed tests on Tuesday surpassed 1.6 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 103,000 state residents have received their first dose of vaccine.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.