COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped significantly in North Dakota over the past week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard on Friday reported 25 hospitalizations in the previous seven days, compared with 53 the previous week. The weekly number since January had fluctuated between 52 and 66.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There were 423 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state in the past seven days and 61 in Burleigh-Morton. The numbers changed little from the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

Forty-seven North Dakota counties including Burleigh and Morton are considered at low risk for coronavirus transmission. The other six are considered at medium risk, with no counties at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

There have been 288,603 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,482 deaths, up eight over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 63%. The national averages are 79% and 73.4%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.5% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.6%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.