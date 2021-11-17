COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in North Dakota, but pandemic death toll rises again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped on Wednesday, but active cases rose and state health officials reported eight more virus-related deaths for the second day in a row, further raising November's rapidly growing total.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 630 newly confirmed virus cases, and the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate rose for a fifth straight day, to 7.4%. The state target of less than 5% hasn't been met for three months.

Active COVID-19 cases rose slightly, to 3,424, continuing a trend in recent weeks of falling over the weekend when testing drops off and then rising during the workweek when testing picks back up. Nearly one-fifth of the active cases continue to be in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The eight new deaths brought the pandemic total to 1,831 and November's total to 41, the fourth-highest monthly total this year with more than half the month still to go.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each rose by one on Wednesday, to 249 and 123, respectively.

Virus-related hospitalizations dropped by 13 from Tuesday, to 148, but open beds remained scarce. About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had two available staffed general care beds and two ICU beds; Sanford Health Bismarck continued to have no available beds listed in either category.

There have been 156,740 COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 151,485 recoveries and 6,243 hospitalizations.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.5% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 5.8% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Cavalier, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.