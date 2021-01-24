COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 50 in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped below 50 on Sunday, the state Health Department reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily decreased since the peak of 332 reported Nov. 16, during a time when the availability of staffed hospital beds was a concern across the state. That's no longer the case -- there were more than 400 available staffed regular and intensive care unit beds on Sunday, including nearly 40 in Bismarck.

Health officials reported 99 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, from 3,079 tests handled Saturday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.7%.

Active cases dropped again, to 1,097, including 192 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Active cases also have steadily declined over the past two months. Many public officials and medical experts give major credit to a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that were in place during that time span. They're no longer in force.

