 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 50 in North Dakota; no new deaths reported
alert top story

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 50 in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

{{featured_button_text}}
CoronaLogo

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped below 50 on Sunday, the state Health Department reported.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have steadily decreased since the peak of 332 reported Nov. 16, during a time when the availability of staffed hospital beds was a concern across the state. That's no longer the case -- there were more than 400 available staffed regular and intensive care unit beds on Sunday, including nearly 40 in Bismarck.

Health officials reported 99 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, from 3,079 tests handled Saturday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.7%.

Active cases dropped again, to 1,097, including 192 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Active cases also have steadily declined over the past two months. Many public officials and medical experts give major credit to a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that were in place during that time span. They're no longer in force.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have been 96,817 positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in the state last March, with 94,309 recoveries, 3,741 hospitalizations and 1,411 deaths. No new deaths were reported Sunday. Current hospitalizations stood at 49.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News