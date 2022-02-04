COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; details announced for nurse aid program

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota ticked up on Friday and state health officials reported six more virus-related deaths, but hospitalizations dropped for a fourth straight day.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has unveiled more details of an effort announced late last month to help address a worker shortage in long-term care facilities.

Active COVID-19 cases on Friday stood at 5,371, up 317 from Thursday but still less than half the pandemic record of 11,991 reported Jan. 22. The spike was fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, and that wave appears to be waning not only in North Dakota but nationwide. Active cases in North Dakota this week have lingered around 5,000.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which rose to a pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26, fell for a seventh straight day, to 17.07%. The state target is less than 5%.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed six more deaths, raising the pandemic total to 2,127. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one, to 139; Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 291. Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by one, to 316.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped to 163, down from 184 at the start of the workweek. The most recent state data showed about 9.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 9% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had four open general care beds and two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford Health had no open inpatient beds but one available ICU bed.

There have been 229,271 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, including 1,083 new cases reported Friday. There have been 221,773 pandemic recoveries in the state and 7,585 hospitalizations.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

Recruiting workers

Before the pandemic began, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that about 16,000 people worked in long-term care in the state's 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities. More recent data shows that number has dropped to around 14,600, according to North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson.

The Health Department has allocated $200,000 for an emergency recruitment program for temporary nurse and certified nurse aides in long-term care facilities. The program will run through May or until the approval of 100 applicants, whichever comes first.

People who complete training and other requirements will be eligible for a $500 bonus after 30 days of work and another $1,500 after six months on the job.

More details can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/news/nddoh-offering-emergency-recruitment-program or at https://services.ndnar.org/.

Questions can be directed to the Health Department Recruitment Program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 701-328-0731 or nddohdoc@nd.gov.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.2%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 47.1% of North Dakota adults have received one, according to state data. The federal agency earlier this year also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 18.3% of state residents in that age group have received one.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

