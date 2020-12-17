COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; active cases remain stable

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again Thursday, while active COVID-19 cases rose slightly but remained below 3,000.

Hospitalizations have dropped from 277 on Tuesday to 148, in large part due to what the state described as a "data catch-up" effort that addressed reporting lags and documenting issues. Dozens of cases that were being reported as current hospitalizations earlier in the week actually involved people who had been discharged before the start of December, officials said.

Hospitals in the state on Thursday had 30 staffed intensive care unit beds and 315 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four staffed ICU beds open and and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 16.

Health officials reported 381 new COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, raising the state's pandemic total to 89,064, with 84,875 recoveries. The state's definition of a recovered COVID-19 case is one in which the person is out of isolation and no longer contagious. A "recovered" person could have lingering health issues.

Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 2,984. They numbered 564 in Burleigh-Morton, compared with nearly 2,000 a month ago.