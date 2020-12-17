COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; active cases remain stable

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again Thursday, while active COVID-19 cases rose slightly but remained below 3,000.
Hospitalizations have dropped from 277 on Tuesday to 148, in large part due to what the state described as a "data catch-up" effort that addressed reporting lags and documenting issues. Dozens of cases that were being reported as current hospitalizations earlier in the week actually involved people who had been discharged before the start of December, officials said.
Hospitals in the state on Thursday had 30 staffed intensive care unit beds and 315 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four staffed ICU beds open and and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 16.
Health officials reported 381 new COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, raising the state's pandemic total to 89,064, with 84,875 recoveries. The state's definition of a recovered COVID-19 case is one in which the person is out of isolation and no longer contagious. A "recovered" person could have lingering health issues.
Support Local Journalism
Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 2,984. They numbered 564 in Burleigh-Morton, compared with nearly 2,000 a month ago.
The Department of Health reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, including two in Burleigh County, pushing North Dakota's pandemic death toll past 1,200.
The new health department data was from 7,176 tests processed Wednesday. The positive rate as calculated by the state was just under 5%.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.