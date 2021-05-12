COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; active cases are stable

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again on Wednesday, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard showed 113 newly confirmed virus cases, from 4,643 tests completed Tuesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.29%.
There have been 108,763 confirmed cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 106,485 recoveries, 1,502 deaths and 4,194 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations dropped again, to 32, down significantly from the recent peak of 48 on May 6. As comparison, the reported pandemic high for hospitalizations in the state was 332 on Nov. 16.
Active COVID-19 cases statewide were relatively stable at 776; they dropped slightly in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 178.
About 564,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 84,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Slightly more than 43% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. The percentage has not risen significantly the past couple of weeks.
COVID-19 shelter
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health starting in June will no longer manage the local shelter for homeless people exposed to COVID-19.
Operations, including administration and financial management, will transfer to Real Church LLC, which will provide service on an as-needed basis.
The shelter's population has declined since March, and it has had no residents in the past month, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch told the Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.