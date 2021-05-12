COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; active cases are stable

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again on Wednesday, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard showed 113 newly confirmed virus cases, from 4,643 tests completed Tuesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.29%.

There have been 108,763 confirmed cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 106,485 recoveries, 1,502 deaths and 4,194 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations dropped again, to 32, down significantly from the recent peak of 48 on May 6. As comparison, the reported pandemic high for hospitalizations in the state was 332 on Nov. 16.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide were relatively stable at 776; they dropped slightly in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 178.