COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again, but active cases rise; Burleigh-Morton hits grim milestone

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota have dropped for a third straight day, but active cases of COVID-19 are up again after four straight days of declines.
Meanwhile, Burleigh and Morton counties have hit a grim milestone -- 175 coronavirus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.
The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,386 new COVID-19 cases, including 200 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total to 68,612. Active cases statewide rose by 154, to 10,131, including 1,922 in the Bismarck-Mandan region.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped to 276 -- 17% below Monday's all-time high of 332. Statewide, there were 12 staffed intensive care beds open and 179 non-ICU beds, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any staffed ICU beds available. Sanford had two non-ICU staffed beds open, and CHI St. Alexius had 12.
Health officials reported the deaths of 10 more people with COVID-19, including two in Burleigh County, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 795. The new victims, in eight counties, were in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
There have been 57,686 recoveries statewide since mid-March and 2,338 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 331,169 and total tests number 1,043,959, including 10,325 completed Wednesday.
Pediatrician plea
Pediatricians in the Upper Midwest sent a letter on Wednesday to the governors of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, urging them to implement more measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.
"As pediatricians, we are deeply concerned about increased spread throughout the holidays, resulting in a substantial number of children who may become sick, hospitalized or asymptomatic carriers," said the letter penned by the presidents of each state's chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Additionally, increased spread will have a ripple effect on health care, childcare and education communities. Indeed, all families and every community, will be deeply impacted."
Gov. Doug Burgum in the past week has approved measures including a mask mandate and capacity restrictions on businesses. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the shutdown of bars, restaurants and fitness centers. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has showed no sign of issuing a mask mandate or imposing other restrictions.
Risk levels
In North Dakota, a statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
