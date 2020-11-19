COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again, but active cases rise; Burleigh-Morton hits grim milestone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pediatrician plea

Pediatricians in the Upper Midwest sent a letter on Wednesday to the governors of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota, urging them to implement more measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

"As pediatricians, we are deeply concerned about increased spread throughout the holidays, resulting in a substantial number of children who may become sick, hospitalized or asymptomatic carriers," said the letter penned by the presidents of each state's chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Additionally, increased spread will have a ripple effect on health care, childcare and education communities. Indeed, all families and every community, will be deeply impacted."

Gov. Doug Burgum in the past week has approved measures including a mask mandate and capacity restrictions on businesses. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the shutdown of bars, restaurants and fitness centers. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has showed no sign of issuing a mask mandate or imposing other restrictions.

