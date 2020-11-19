COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again, but active cases rise; Burleigh-Morton hits grim milestone

The Guard was first activated on March 16 and has provided support for nearly 250 straight days, besting the 2011 response of 142 days. Nearly 700 soldiers and airmen have performed COVID-19 response duty. About 270 remain on COVID-19 duty, helping administer tests, aiding in response planning, and helping deep clean at long-term and congregate living facilities.

“Our soldiers, airmen and civilian employees have performed exceptionally well during this emergency response in a multitude of tasks," said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota's adjutant general. “I am proud of their efforts in this battle to contain this virus in support of the citizens of North Dakota while continuing to conduct much of their normal duties, supporting our federal missions and maintaining readiness.”

Risk levels

In North Dakota, a statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.