COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota this week

Nearly half of North Dakota counties are now considered to have a high risk for coronavirus transmission, and 17 people are reported to have died with COVID-19 in the past week.

The number of weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions has topped 100 for the first time since the state went to weekly pandemic reporting in mid-March. The total hit 102 this week, up from 91 the previous week, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday.

The percentage of North Dakota hospital patients with COVID-19 also ticked up this week, to about 5.1% of occupied inpatient beds and 6.5% of intensive care unit beds statewide. That's up from 4.5% and 5%, respectively, a week ago.

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in the state slid backward, however, totaling 1,820, down from 1,952 the previous week. That ended a six-week stretch of increases tied to highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the virus. The seven-day case total for Burleigh and Morton counties was 216, the fourth straight week of a decrease.

Both Burleigh and Morton remain at a high transmission risk, however, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-one other North Dakota counties also are at high risk, and 17 are considered at medium risk. The other 13 counties are considered at low risk.

County risk levels can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Federal data showed 17 new virus-related deaths in North Dakota in the past week, raising the state's pandemic total to 2,326. County-level death data is not available. There have been 261,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 67.2% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.8%. The national averages are 77.2% and 71.5%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 46.4%, compared to 49.8% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.