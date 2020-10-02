COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in North Dakota; 8 more deaths reported statewide

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota hit another new high on Friday, and state health officials reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 244,312 and total tests number 649,885.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.
The North Dakota Department of Health launched the COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard this week. It provides to the public data for three criteria the state uses to determine county risk levels.
Those criteria are active cases per 10,000 residents, tests per 10,000 residents and test positivity rate, all on a 14-day rolling average. Those criteria are reviewed weekly and are used in conjunction with deaths, hospitalization rates, population density and other factors to decide county risk levels.
Users can view individual county data to see what risk level the county falls under for each metric. The dashboard can be found at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
