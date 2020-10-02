COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in North Dakota; 8 more deaths reported statewide

Those deaths included three Burleigh County men -- one in his 60s and two in their 90s -- and a Morton County woman in her 80s. The four area deaths raised the regional total since the start of the pandemic to 87 -- 20 of which have been reported this week.

Other deaths reported Friday were a Benson County man in his 70s, a Cass County woman in her 90s, a Dunn County man in his 80s and a McHenry County woman in her 100s.

All of the newly confirmed victims had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. They raised the statewide death total to 264. Deaths are not necessarily reported on the day they occur or the day after -- death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

State officials reported 111 hospitalizations on Friday, up five from the previous daily high on Thursday. There have 902 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota since mid-March.

Health officials on Friday reported 477 new COVID-19 cases including 81 in Burleigh County and 32 in Morton, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 22,694, with 18,691 recoveries. Active cases stood at 3,739, with Burleigh having a state-high 684. Morton had 238 active cases.