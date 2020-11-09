COVID-19 hospitalizations climb by 14 in North Dakota; active case records set 6 straight days

North Dakota has seen a substantial uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations with 14 more patients reported Monday, challenging an already strained health care system.

The state also reached another record in active COVID-19 cases at 10,865, according to daily figures released by the Department of Health. North Dakota has set new active case highs for six days straight. In that time period, the count has climbed by nearly 2,300.

Active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties rose Monday to a high of 2,119, the result of 214 and 61 new cases reported in each county, respectively. North Dakota had 1,160 new cases for a positivity rate of 16.73%, as calculated by the state.

Other counties with a significant number of new cases included Cass, home to Fargo, at 216; Grand Forks at 166; and Ward, home to Minot, at 93.

The cases reported Monday come from 7,455 tests processed in labs Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 55,458 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19.