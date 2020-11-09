COVID-19 hospitalizations climb by 14 in North Dakota; active case records set 6 straight days

North Dakota has seen a substantial uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations with 14 more patients reported Monday, challenging an already strained health care system.
The state also reached another record in active COVID-19 cases at 10,865, according to daily figures released by the Department of Health. North Dakota has set new active case highs for six days straight. In that time period, the count has climbed by nearly 2,300.
Active cases in Burleigh and Morton counties rose Monday to a high of 2,119, the result of 214 and 61 new cases reported in each county, respectively. North Dakota had 1,160 new cases for a positivity rate of 16.73%, as calculated by the state.
Other counties with a significant number of new cases included Cass, home to Fargo, at 216; Grand Forks at 166; and Ward, home to Minot, at 93.
The cases reported Monday come from 7,455 tests processed in labs Sunday.
Since the start of the pandemic, 55,458 North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized due to the disease rose Monday to 254. In Bismarck, one staffed intensive care unit bed was available at Sanford Health and another at CHI St. Alexius Health, and 11 were open statewide, according to a state database. Bismarck had 21 non-ICU beds open at Sanford and two at CHI St. Alexius, and 203 were available throughout North Dakota.
Five more North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 644. The deaths reported Monday included people in their 50s, 60s and 80s from Burleigh, McKenzie, Mountrail, Stutsman and Walsh counties.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 31 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 20 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; none are in the green "low risk" or blue "new normal" levels.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
