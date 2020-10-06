COVID-19 hospitalizations climb again as North Dakota reports 3 more deaths

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 503 new cases of COVID-19, three more coronavirus-related deaths and another increase in hospitalizations.
The large number of new cases almost was balanced out by 500 new recoveries, but current hospitalizations reached 116, another new daily high. Hospitalizations have surpassed 100 for six consecutive days. Hospital capacity has become a concern around the state and in Bismarck.
The newly reported deaths of a Stark County woman in her 80s and man in his 90s and a Rolette County man in his 70s brought the statewide pandemic total to 280. All three had underlying medical conditions, according to the Department of Health. The state did not report a new death in Burleigh or Morton counties for the second straight day.
Department officials on Tuesday reported new COVID-19 cases in 47 of the state's 53 counties, including 102 in Burleigh and 25 in Morton, raising the statewide total since mid-March to 24,364. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 659. Morton had 240. The state active case total dropped by one from the previous day, to 3,692.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 250,087 and total tests number 673,003, including 6,103 handled Monday.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change last week.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
