COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases plummet in North Dakota; officials praise relief package

It's unclear whether an increase in rapid antigen testing in recent weeks both in the public and private sector might also be a factor.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 220,000 rapid tests to North Dakota through the end of the year. Results of those tests are being reported to the state. But rapid tests also can be purchased on the private market. For example, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms recently said oil companies are using rapid tests "like crazy" in the Bakken.

It's possible that positive cases identified through tests given privately aren't being reported to the state, whereas in the past those positives might have been identified through a public testing event and reported, health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske confirmed.

Relief reaction

North Dakota officials are touting the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress late Monday, though state Democrats say the aid should have come much sooner.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for people and businesses, including a temporary $300 per week boost to unemployment checks, a $600 stimulus payment to most Americans, and $13 billion in aid for farmers and ranchers.