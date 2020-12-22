COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases plummet in North Dakota; officials praise relief package

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota on Tuesday dropped to their lowest level in two months, while active COVID-19 cases saw another big decline.
Meanwhile, North Dakota officials praised a pandemic relief bill headed for President Donald Trump's signature.
The Department of Health reported 349 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,242 total tests. That raised the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 90,453 cases, with 86,776 recoveries, 3,421 hospitalizations and 1,238 deaths, including five new victims. The daily positivity rate as reported by the state was 6.58%.
Current hospitalizations dropped by 23, to 135. The last time the state's daily report had a lower figure was 132 on Oct. 14.
Hospitals in the state had 23 staffed intensive care unit beds and 353 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had 10 staffed non-ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius had 20.
Health officials reported a drop in active cases statewide of 356, lowering the total to 2,439, including 442 in Burleigh and Morton counties -- the lowest regional total since Aug. 19.
Case drop
Health experts in the state have attributed the drop in active cases to more North Dakotans heeding a statewide mask mandate and other public health recommendations. Some people consider the measures to be infringements on personal freedom.
It's unclear whether an increase in rapid antigen testing in recent weeks both in the public and private sector might also be a factor.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 220,000 rapid tests to North Dakota through the end of the year. Results of those tests are being reported to the state. But rapid tests also can be purchased on the private market. For example, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms recently said oil companies are using rapid tests "like crazy" in the Bakken.
It's possible that positive cases identified through tests given privately aren't being reported to the state, whereas in the past those positives might have been identified through a public testing event and reported, health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske confirmed.
Relief reaction
North Dakota officials are touting the $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress late Monday, though state Democrats say the aid should have come much sooner.
The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for people and businesses, including a temporary $300 per week boost to unemployment checks, a $600 stimulus payment to most Americans, and $13 billion in aid for farmers and ranchers.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., said the bill provides "targeted relief" for families, small businesses, farmers and the health care industry.
North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said the bill will "put farmers on better footing heading into the 2021 crop year” and also provide direct support to biofuel plants.
“We are glad to see Congress finally granting authority to support biofuel producers, many of whom are struggling to stay in operation,” he said. “Their livelihood directly impacts the bottom line of farmers everywhere.”
North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said, "Even if it’s last minute, we’re thankful to see a deal because North Dakotans who are struggling to feed their families, make rent and keep their businesses open this winter needed compromise in Washington months ago.”
It wasn't immediately clear how much the state of North Dakota might get through the relief package, according to governor’s spokesman Mike Nowatzki. The state previously received $1.25 billion through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund. All of that money has been allocated, for various uses ranging from business aid to oil well fracking grants.
More information
The statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.