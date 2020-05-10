COVID-19 delays Wishek couple's quest to expand family via IVF

Barrett said they experienced a “mixed bag” of emotions upon receiving the news.

“We were excited for it, that we were getting within weeks of it happening, and then it got postponed and they couldn't tell us when it was going to get postponed to,” he said. “It was looking like it could get postponed until next year. We didn't know.”

“I feel blessed and lucky that we were not in the middle of meds -- which are very expensive -- when they canceled ours,” Patti added. “There were some women that were in the middle of their medications, and they could no longer do their transfers or egg retrievals.”

Rescheduled, with restrictions

On April 27, the couple received the good news that their IVF was back on. They plan to drive to Fargo on Friday morning for the frozen embryo transfer and return home that evening. Barrett will not be allowed to enter the clinic due to COVID-19 restrictions that are in place.