COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota surpass 2,000; late-year delta-fueled surge pushes total

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota have surpassed 2,000, pushed by a late-year spike driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed six newly confirmed deaths, raising the state's death toll to 2,002 during the pandemic that will enter its 23rd month in January.

More than one-fifth of the deaths have come during the last four months of this year. October is the fourth-deadliest of the pandemic, November the fifth-deadliest and December the eighth-deadliest, with its total likely to continue rising since death record filings can lag by as much as 10 days under state law.

North Dakota saw a similar but greater spike in COVID-19 deaths in late 2020, before the availability of vaccines. The high point came a year ago, when 500 deaths were logged in December 2020. The most deaths in one month this year is 168 in October.

The state defines a coronavirus-related death as one in which the person "tested positive and died from any cause while infected." COVID-19 was the official cause in 83% of the state's pandemic deaths; it was present but not the official cause in 17%.

The state Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two on Tuesday, to 281. Morton County's total rose by one, to 131. Cass County, home to Fargo, leads the state, with 283.

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota ticked up slightly on Tuesday to 1,982, after a drop over the Christmas holiday weekend. Burleigh-Morton's total also rose slightly from Monday, to 416.

There were 109 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Tuesday, up five from the previous day. The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 11% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed general care beds and two open ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available inpatient beds but one ICU bed.

There have been 171,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 420 new cases reported Tuesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 12.23% from 3,610 tests completed Monday. The 14-day rolling rate was at 5.74%. The state target is less than 5%, which was last met in mid-August.

There have been 167,982 COVID-19 recoveries and 6,898 virus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.6% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.4%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Close to 20% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, Golden Valley and Billings, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

