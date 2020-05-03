COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota rise to 25 with another death in Cass County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported another COVID-19 death in Cass County, raising the state total to 25.

The death of the man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions was the 18th in North Dakota’s most populous county, and the sixth reported there in the past three days.

Thirty-eight more cases of the coronavirus disease were reported statewide Sunday, raising North Dakota's total to 1,191.

Thirty-three of the new cases were in Cass County, home to Fargo, pushing its total to a state-high 605. Two new cases were reported in Grand Forks County, raising its total to 267, second to Cass.

One new case apiece was reported in Stutsman, Stark and Williams counties. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 55 cases. Williams County, home to Williston, has 11.

A total of 90 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 31 remained so, down one from the previous day. There were seven new recoveries, raising that total to 517. Active cases rose by 30, to 649.