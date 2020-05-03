COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota rise to 25 with another death in Cass County

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported another COVID-19 death in Cass County, raising the state total to 25.
The death of the man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions was the 18th in North Dakota’s most populous county, and the sixth reported there in the past three days.
Thirty-eight more cases of the coronavirus disease were reported statewide Sunday, raising North Dakota's total to 1,191.
Thirty-three of the new cases were in Cass County, home to Fargo, pushing its total to a state-high 605. Two new cases were reported in Grand Forks County, raising its total to 267, second to Cass.
One new case apiece was reported in Stutsman, Stark and Williams counties. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 55 cases. Williams County, home to Williston, has 11.
A total of 90 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 31 remained so, down one from the previous day. There were seven new recoveries, raising that total to 517. Active cases rose by 30, to 649.
State and private labs have tested 33,353 people for COVID-19, with 32,162 being negative. There were 1,806 tests conducted Saturday. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
Public health officials tested 661 people for COVID-19 at the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, targeting retail workers and essential personnel who have had contact with the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Burleigh County had 80 confirmed coronavirus cases and neighboring Morton County had 24 before the testing. People whose Saturday tests are positive will be notified within 72 hours. People who test negative also will be notified, but it might take longer than 72 hours, officials said.
Mass testing previously has been held in Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, rural Slope and Stark counties, and the Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold Indian reservations. More mass screenings were set for Sunday and Monday afternoons at the Fargodome.
Testing also is planned at the high school in Williston early this week, according to the Upper Missouri District Health Unit. Screening Monday is limited to preidentified group testing. The site will be open to the general public on Tuesday, for anyone over the age of 12 in Williams County who is showing symptoms.
More information on coronavirus and COVID-19 can be found at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.