COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota jump by 7 over weekend; hospitalizations keep rising, top 200

North Dakota's coronavirus pandemic death toll rose by seven over the weekend, and COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 200.

Active virus cases dropped to 3,736 on Monday, however, a decline of 749 from Friday's reported total and the lowest level in two weeks. The active case total for Burleigh-Morton counties fell by 280 from Friday, to 902, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

North Dakota's virus-related death total rose to 1,642. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard totals for Burleigh and Morton counties each rose by one, to 221 and 105, respectively.

There were 211 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday, up 27 from Friday. Hospitalizations have risen by more than one-third in the past week and by close to two-thirds in the past two weeks.