COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities surpass 1,000 in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, and deaths of long-term care residents in the state during the pandemic surpassed 1,000.

The newly confirmed deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 2,088, with nearly half -- 1,002 -- in long-term care facilities. There are 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in North Dakota, caring for about 14,000 elderly and disabled people annually.

“Today's sad milestone of 1,000 North Dakota long-term care resident deaths marks a grim moment during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Christopher Larson, a nursing home resident in Mayville and chairman of the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change, at 289 and 136, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, jumped by five, to 307.

COVID-19 case numbers have surged in recent weeks in North Dakota due to the onset of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. Reported active cases hit a new pandemic high at 11,991 on Saturday, though they've fallen off since and were at 7,713 on Wednesday, with 1,414 in Burleigh-Morton.

Deaths so far have not increased at a similar pace, though 41 have been reported in the past week. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that North Dakota could see a spike in the coming weeks, similar to a surge in deaths already experienced in other parts of the country where omicron hit earlier. It didn't surface in North Dakota until late December.

Grace Njau, director of special projects and health analytics for the state Health Department, said it's important to note that the modeling provides more of a potential range of future deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind case spikes, and officials believe North Dakota is near the peak of the case spike.

"It's going to be uphill for the next week or so, but ultimately we expect that (deaths) will start to go down shortly after," she said.

Omicron is behaving differently than delta, a variant that led to a spike in COVID-19 deaths late last year, Njau said.

"We have way more cases now than we ever did with delta, but you don't see the same rate of deaths or hospitalizations," she said.

There have been 61 COVID-19 deaths in the state in January, putting it in a tie for the ninth-deadliest month during the pandemic that's soon to enter its 24th month. As a comparison, last October was the fourth-deadliest month (169 deaths) and last November the fifth-deadliest (137).

Long-term care

Omicron is hitting long-term care facilities in the state hard, leading to a spike in cases and a staff shortage. There were 780 total COVID-19 cases among residents and staff on Wednesday, compared with 50 at Christmas, according to North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson.

"Thank goodness we are not seeing devastating death numbers," she said, crediting the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

"That first year without the vaccine was simply unbearable," Peterson said. "Last year we were the sixth-worst state with long-term care deaths, at 60-61% of all deaths in North Dakota, and only 10% of all cases. Today our deaths are just under 48%."

Peterson noted that the vaccine booster rate for nursing home residents in North Dakota is the highest in the country. CDC data shows the rate at 86% and confirms the rank. It also shows that 93% of long-term care residents in the state are considered fully vaccinated, among the highest rates in the country.

"I am worried with the rising (COVID-19) numbers, as our population is still very vulnerable, and we are seeing breakthrough cases," Peterson said. "But thank goodness for the vaccine and our excellent vaccination rate for residents."

Larson said surpassing 1,000 deaths marks another "very tough day in North Dakota."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every family across North Dakota who has lost a loved one during these past two years," he said.

Daily data

The Health Department's virus dashboard on Wednesday showed 2,373 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 14,969 tests processed Tuesday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 17.48%.

North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate remained at a record level, 19.62%. The state target for that rate is less than 5%. It was at 7.48% at the start of the month.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 14 from Tuesday, to 159. As a comparison, the number was 139 on Dec. 19, when the first case of omicron was confirmed in the state. The total has gone no higher than 173 since.

The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had one open general care bed and one available ICU bed; Sanford Health had two available staffed inpatient beds but no ICU beds. The low number of beds statewide is due in part to staffing shortages, according to health officials.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 216,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 207,013 recoveries and 7,383 hospitalizations.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.9%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.2% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 16% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

