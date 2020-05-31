COVID-19 deaths in Cass County hit 50; statewide total at 61
alert top story

COVID-19 deaths in Cass County hit 50; statewide total at 61

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 PROVIDED

COVID-19 deaths in Cass County have hit 50, and total cases of the coronavirus disease in North Dakota's most populous county have surpassed 1,700, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

The latest death in the county that's home to Fargo was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. Cass County also had an additional 20 coronavirus cases reported, raising its total to 1,705.

One additional case each was reported in Stark, Traill and Burleigh counties on Sunday, for a statewide daily total of 23. Total cases since the pandemic began are at 2,577. Active cases number 557. Burleigh County has had 128 cases.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two from the previous day; 167 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. Sixty-one people with COVID-19 have died, with the disease listed as the cause of death for 45 of the cases.

State and private labs have tested 72,040 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 94,711. 

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News