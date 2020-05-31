COVID-19 deaths in Cass County hit 50; statewide total at 61

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 deaths in Cass County have hit 50, and total cases of the coronavirus disease in North Dakota's most populous county have surpassed 1,700, the state Department of Health reported Sunday.

The latest death in the county that's home to Fargo was a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. Cass County also had an additional 20 coronavirus cases reported, raising its total to 1,705.

One additional case each was reported in Stark, Traill and Burleigh counties on Sunday, for a statewide daily total of 23. Total cases since the pandemic began are at 2,577. Active cases number 557. Burleigh County has had 128 cases.

Thirty-six people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, up two from the previous day; 167 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. Sixty-one people with COVID-19 have died, with the disease listed as the cause of death for 45 of the cases.

State and private labs have tested 72,040 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 94,711.

For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.