COVID-19 deaths in Burleigh reach same level as Cass; counties have big difference in population

Burleigh County now has as many coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic as Cass County, despite having only about half the population.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday showed 13 more deaths statewide. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by three, after also increasing by three over the weekend. That brought Burleigh's total to 268, the same as Cass, home to Fargo.

State health officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether there are any theories as to why the two counties with such a discrepancy in population have the same pandemic death total.

Vaccination rate could be a factor. Nearly two-thirds of Cass County residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with a little more than half of Burleigh County residents.

Morton County is fourth in the state in terms of virus-related deaths, with 126. Ward County, home to Minot, has 230. Grand Forks County, home to Grand Forks, has 100. The statewide death toll is 1,928. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to show a decline in deaths as the year ends and the new year begins.

The dashboard's death total for November reached 125, making it the fifth-deadliest pandemic month in North Dakota, behind this October (167), December 2020 (282), October 2020 (297) and November 2020 (500). There were 123 deaths in September 2020. The pandemic is in its 22nd month. Death record filings can lag by as much as 10 days under state law, so November's total might rise further.

Tuesday's dashboard showed 565 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, a daily positivity rate of 8.49% and a 14-day rolling rate of 7.56%. The state target for the two-week rolling rate is less than 5%, a threshold that hasn't been met for almost four months. Health officials attribute a spike in COVID-19 data in recent months to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, and they're monitoring for impacts from the newly emerged omicron variant, which has not yet surfaced in North Dakota.

Active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday rose slightly, to 2,991 statewide and 498 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Active virus-related hospitalizations dropped by 10 from Monday, to 162. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had 10 available staffed general care beds but no ICU beds. CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

There have been 165,375 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 160,456 recoveries and 6,608 hospitalizations.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.6% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 4% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 16% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope and Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

