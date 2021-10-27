COVID-19 deaths continue climbing in North Dakota; hospitalizations drop slightly

Coronavirus-related deaths continue to mount in North Dakota as October comes to a close, with 11 more reported on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight new deaths have been reflected on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard in the past two days, raising the October toll to 120 -- nearly double September's total of 61. The total for the two months is nearly half of the yearly figure of 394.

Deaths began rising in August after a late-winter, spring and summer lull, following the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates virus-related deaths in North Dakota will plateau over the next two weeks and then begin to decline again.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by three, to 239, and the total for Morton County remained at 115.

Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The statewide breakdown is about 83% of deaths in which COVID-19 was the cause, and 17% in which the disease was present but not the primary cause of death, according to state data.

Hospitalizations also have increased amid delta, and hospital beds remained scarce in North Dakota on Wednesday due to the rise combined with staffing shortages. Fewer than 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available, and only about 4% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The most recent state data showed 166 available staffed inpatient beds and 10 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available general care beds. Sanford had one available ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius had none.

State health officials reported 166 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, down by three from Tuesday. They also confirmed 649 new COVID-19 cases, raising the pandemic total to 146,387, with 141,151 recoveries, 5,868 hospitalizations and 1,746 deaths.

The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate ticked up again, to 7.09%, still well above the state target of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases also rose, to 3,490 statewide and 603 in Burleigh-Morton.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 55.1% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties but Cavalier and Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.