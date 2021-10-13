COVID-19 deaths, active cases, hospitalizations all increase again in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths, along with increases in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The Health Department's virus dashboard has recorded 23 new deaths in just the last five days, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,658. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. Death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties on the department's dashboard were not immediately updated Wednesday afternoon.

COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations all have been rising since mid-July due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Wednesday's dashboard showed 662 new cases from 9,528 tests processed Tuesday, with state officials calculating a positivity rate of 7.31%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate dropped slightly for a second straight day. It remained just under 8% but well above the state target of less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 115, to 3,979. They were relatively stable in Burleigh-Morton, at 881.

