COVID-19 death toll in North Dakota rises to 14; total coronavirus cases at 679

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 death toll in North Dakota's most populous county has risen to seven, and the state's total double that, with health officials reporting Wednesday that a Cass County man in his 40s with underlying health conditions died from the coronavirus disease.

It raises the state's death total to 14, and the victim was the youngest so far. Previous victims who lived in Morton, Stark, Emmons, Ward and McHenry counties have mostly been in their 70s to 90s, with one death each in the 50s and 60s ranges.

The state Department of Health reported 35 new positive coronavirus cases confirmed the previous day. Eighteen were in Cass County, home to Fargo, and 11 were in Grand Forks County, where there was an outbreak last week at the LM Wind Power plant in the city of Grand Forks.

Two of the new cases were in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, bringing the county's total to 65, third-most in the state behind 274 in Cass County and 154 in Grand Forks County.

Other new cases were in Richland, Stark, Ward and Wells counties. A case attributed Tuesday to Sioux County, its second, was reallocated to Cass County on Wednesday after more investigation by the state. Sioux County is home to the northern half of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.