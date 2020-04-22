COVID-19 death toll in North Dakota rises to 14; state to expand testing

Statewide, 62 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began -- up eight from the previous day. Twenty-three remain so, up six.

"That's our biggest single-day jump in hospitalizations," Burgum said during an afternoon briefing.

A total of 229 people have recovered, up 15 from the previous day. There were 436 active cases on Wednesday.

"That's more than double the 214 that we had last Wednesday ... when we made a decision to hold off" on allowing businesses such as bars and restaurants and hair salons to reopen, Burgum said. He ordered them closed last month, and they will remain so at least until April 30.

Some people advocate for an earlier reopening -- including about 150 people who protested at the Capitol on Monday. Burgum has stressed that about 80% of North Dakota businesses remain open. The state's "ND Smart Restart" plan to rebuild economic activity in stages has eight requirements, including widespread rapid testing.

State and private labs have tested 15,589 people for COVID-19, with 14,910 being negative. There were 602 tests on Tuesday, and the state lab continues work to increase testing capacity, according to Burgum and North Dakota National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann.