COVID-19 data remains stable as North Dakota prepares to move to 'low' risk

North Dakota health officials reported a slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the last day of "moderate" risk level protocols in the state.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Wednesday that all counties will move into the "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system at 8 a.m. Friday. He cited a two-month decline in active COVID-19 cases, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and test positivity rates.
Health officials for Burleigh and Morton counties issued a statement Thursday urging the public to continue pandemic mitigation measures such as mask wearing and hand washing.
“We are encouraged to see lower case numbers in our region, but we can’t let our guard down just yet,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said, adding that “We certainly do not want to go back to the crisis we were in during the months of October and November.”
Hospitalizations and active cases in North Dakota peaked during those months, and a lack of available staffed hospital beds was a concern. That's no longer the case, and COVID-19 case numbers have declined dramatically. But Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said, "The rest of the country and world are not faring so well, and that will be knocking on our doorstep soon if we let down our guard.”
Active cases on Thursday were up 35, to 1,051, including 164 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The Health Department announced 147 new cases statewide out of 6,588 tests handled Wednesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 2.58%
Since the onset of the pandemic in the state last March, there have been 97,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 94,837 recoveries, 3,766 hospitalizations and 1,417 deaths. Hospitalizations on Thursday were unchanged, at 49.
More information
The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.