COVID-19 data remains stable as North Dakota prepares to move to 'low' risk

North Dakota health officials reported a slight uptick in active COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, the last day of "moderate" risk level protocols in the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced on Wednesday that all counties will move into the "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system at 8 a.m. Friday. He cited a two-month decline in active COVID-19 cases, coronavirus-related hospitalizations and test positivity rates.

Health officials for Burleigh and Morton counties issued a statement Thursday urging the public to continue pandemic mitigation measures such as mask wearing and hand washing.

“We are encouraged to see lower case numbers in our region, but we can’t let our guard down just yet,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said, adding that “We certainly do not want to go back to the crisis we were in during the months of October and November.”