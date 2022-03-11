COVID-19 continues to weaken as North Dakota marks 2nd anniversary of pandemic start

North Dakota health officials on Friday reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on the second anniversary of the first confirmed case in the state.

The pandemic reached North Dakota on March 11, 2020, with the announcement of a presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Ward County man in his 60s who had traveled out of state. He recovered at home.

“We encourage citizens to be prepared and not panic -- to base their actions on facts, not fear,” Gov. Doug Burgum said at the time. He would go on to do about 100 public virus briefings, many of them lasting for hours.

Since then, North Dakota has confirmed 239,125 COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 236,462 recoveries, 7,843 hospitalizations and 2,223 deaths. About one-fifth of the cases and deaths have been in Burleigh and Morton counties.

There have been two main pandemic spikes in the state -- in late 2020 before the arrival of vaccines, and late last year and early this year with the onset of the highly contagious delta and omicron variants of the virus. Both waves have now waned, and Burgum on Thursday announced that North Dakota's coronavirus approach is shifting from pandemic to endemic. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life.

Burgum cited falling numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and said, "We have resources and tools that were not available two years ago."

In March 2020, the focus was on prevention measures such as public testing, hand-washing, mask-wearing and isolating when sick. Two years later, the emphasis is on vaccines, antibodies and antiviral treatments, and at-home test kits.

Daily data

Officials through this Friday had confirmed 506 new virus cases for the week. That compared with 13,617 cases confirmed during a similar stretch in mid-January, when omicron was at its peak and setting pandemic records in the state.

Active COVID-19 cases on Friday were at 440, according to the state's virus dashboard. That compared with the high of 11,991 reported Jan. 22. Burleigh and Morton counties have nearly one-third of the current statewide total.

North Dakota's 14-day rolling test positivity rate was at 3.13%. The rate that hit a pandemic record of 19.69% on Jan. 26 has plunged in recent weeks, and has been below the state target of less than 5% for nine straight days.

There were 53 virus-related hospitalizations on Friday, down two from Thursday. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of seven staffed inpatient hospital beds available and four intensive care unit beds open.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

The Health Department as part of the switch to an endemic phase will move to updating the COVID-19 dashboard weekly rather than daily, beginning next Friday.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.2% and 69.3%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 45.8% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

