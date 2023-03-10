A downward trend in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan region continued over the past week.

There were 575 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state in the past seven days and 87 in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The figures were down from 706 and 95, respectively, the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the low risk category for coronavirus transmission. Only nine of North Dakota's 53 counties are at medium or high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 59, compared with 64 the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 81 for several months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 287,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,470 deaths, up five over the week.

Travel normalcy

Travel bookings for 2023 are off to a strong start as spring approaches with no pandemic surges, according to a AAA survey.

“Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises and attractions,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for the auto club.

The survey found that 81% of North Dakotans plan to travel this year, up significantly from 65% last year. Nearly one-fourth of state residents plan a spring break vacation, compared with less than one-fifth in 2022.

“AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years,” Haas said.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.3% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.9%. The national averages are 79% and 73.3%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.3% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.4%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.