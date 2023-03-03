Documented COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have tailed off, and federal officials have lowered the estimated coronavirus transmission risk for several counties including Burleigh and Morton.

There were 706 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state in the past seven days and 95 in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The figures were down from 837 and 143, respectively, the previous week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

Burleigh and Morton counties have moved back into the low risk category for coronavirus transmission, after jumping to medium risk last week, according to federal officials.

Only eight North Dakota counties are at medium risk, and none are at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 64, compared with 62 the previous week. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 81 the past three months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 286,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,465 deaths, up two over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.3% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.9%. The national averages are 79% and 73.3%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.2% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.3%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.