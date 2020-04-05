COVID-19 cases top 200 in North Dakota; precautions urged for out-of-state workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State and industry officials are urging employers to follow certain protocols if they have workers from other states or countries coming to North Dakota, as COVID-19 cases in the state surpass 200.

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 21 additional cases of the disease that results from the new coronavirus, pushing the state total to 207, with 31 hospitalized, 63 recovered and three deaths.

The new numbers are for Saturday. They include three new cases in Burleigh County, pushing the county's total to 37. Neighboring Morton County has 16. Cass County, which had six new cases reported Sunday, leads the state with 54. Two more cases were confirmed in Stark County, raising the total there to 25, and Mountrail County had six more cases, raising its total to 19. Cass County is home to Fargo, Stark County is home to Dickinson, and Mountrail County includes the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Other new cases reported Sunday were in Grand Forks, McKenzie and Emmons counties. The Emmons County case is the first confirmed in that south central county. Emmons County Public Health Executive Officer Bev Voller issued a statement urging the county's 3,200 residents to take seriously precautions such as social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.