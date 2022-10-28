COVID-19 cases tick up in North Dakota; risk level falls in Burleigh-Morton counties

New COVID-19 cases are up for the first time in five weeks in North Dakota, but the coronavirus transmission risk in Burleigh and Morton counties has fallen from the medium to low category.

There were 852 new cases in the state in the past seven days, up from 764 the previous week but still well below the recent weekly high of 1,952 in early August attributed to highly contagious mutants of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. Weekly cases have been on a downward trend since; a new booster dose that targets the mutants also is now available.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also had been sliding in North Dakota, but they ticked up this week to 61, seven more than last week's total. Coronavirus patients continue to take up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

Nine North Dakota counties are considered to have a medium risk of coronavirus transmission, and two counties, Logan and McIntosh, are listed as having a high risk. The rest of the state's 53 counties are at low risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Federal data on new virus-related deaths was not available. The state's pandemic death total listed earlier this mnoth was 2,383. County-level death data is not available. There have been 272,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

Federal data shows that 68.3% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61.9%. The national averages are 78.1% and 72.5%, respectively.

Nationally, 7.3% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's also 7.3%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.