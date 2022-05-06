COVID-19 cases tick up in North Dakota, but severity of disease remains low

COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to tick up, but the bulk of the new patients are not ending up in hospitals, and no virus-related deaths were recorded in the past week.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, shows 613 new cases over the week. It's the fifth consecutive week that the total has increased. The previous week's total was 440.

The weekly reporting aims to show longer-term trends and severity of disease, rather than daily virus data that could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

There were 29 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past week, down from 31 the previous week. And coronavirus patients still make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and just under 4% of occupied intensive care unit beds statewide.

The two hospitals in Bismarck on Friday had a total of 21 staffed adult and pediatric inpatient hospital beds available, and nine adult and pediatric ICU beds open.

There have been 241,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Federal data shows 2,268 virus-related deaths in the state. County-level death data is not available.

The state also no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

Variants data

BA.2.12.1, the descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that is now accounting for more than one-fourth of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., has still not been identified in North Dakota, according to state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

"We are also watching BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa," he said.

Those omicron mutants have been pushing up COVID-19 cases in that African country, according to The Associated Press. They appear to be more infectious than BA.2 -- better known as "stealth omicron" -- and the original variant.

The State Lab puts positive COVID-19 test samples through a "sequencing" process to determine variants. The BA.2 subvariant continues to dominate in North Dakota.

"Since omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, 2021, there have been 6,458 sequenced samples reported, and 5,296 (82%) have been omicron," Kruger said. "Of the specimens collected on or after April 17 that have been sequenced and determined to be omicron, 91.9% were BA.2."

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.3% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 59.8%. The national averages are 76.2% and 70.4%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.4%, compared to 47.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.