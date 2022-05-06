 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 cases tick up in North Dakota, but severity of disease remains low

  • 0
CoronaLogo

COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to tick up, but the bulk of the new patients are not ending up in hospitals, and no virus-related deaths were recorded in the past week.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, shows 613 new cases over the week. It's the fifth consecutive week that the total has increased. The previous week's total was 440.

The weekly reporting aims to show longer-term trends and severity of disease, rather than daily virus data that could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

There were 29 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past week, down from 31 the previous week. And coronavirus patients still make up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and just under 4% of occupied intensive care unit beds statewide.

People are also reading…

The two hospitals in Bismarck on Friday had a total of 21 staffed adult and pediatric inpatient hospital beds available, and nine adult and pediatric ICU beds open.

There have been 241,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Federal data shows 2,268 virus-related deaths in the state. County-level death data is not available.

The state also no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

Variants data

BA.2.12.1, the descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that is now accounting for more than one-fourth of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., has still not been identified in North Dakota, according to state Medical Services Section Chief Kirby Kruger.

"We are also watching BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa," he said.

Those omicron mutants have been pushing up COVID-19 cases in that African country, according to The Associated Press. They appear to be more infectious than BA.2 -- better known as "stealth omicron" -- and the original variant.

The State Lab puts positive COVID-19 test samples through a "sequencing" process to determine variants. The BA.2 subvariant continues to dominate in North Dakota.

"Since omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota on Dec. 19, 2021, there have been 6,458 sequenced samples reported, and 5,296 (82%) have been omicron," Kruger said. "Of the specimens collected on or after April 17 that have been sequenced and determined to be omicron, 91.9% were BA.2."

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.3% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 59.8%. The national averages are 76.2% and 70.4%, respectively. 

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 44.4%, compared to 47.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

+1 
kirby kruger.jpg

Kirby Kruger

 PROVIDED, N.D. HEALTH DEPT.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Overturning Roe would outlaw abortion in North Dakota

Overturning Roe would outlaw abortion in North Dakota

North Dakota has been poised for years to outlaw abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling legalizing the procedure nationwide. A 2007 state law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death or in cases of rape or incest. North Dakota is one of about a dozen states, including South Dakota, that have laws that would ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a draft opinion leaked late Monday suggests. North Dakota has just one abortion provider, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.  

South Dakota readies for state-lines abortion access fight

South Dakota readies for state-lines abortion access fight

South Dakota’s anti-abortion lawmakers and the state’s only abortion provider are poised to turn their fight to accessing abortion over state lines if the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on a draft opinion that overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. A decision to overrule Roe would trigger a 2005 law that outlaws abortions in the state. That would not be enough for Gov. Kristi Noem. The Republican governor promised on Twitter late Monday that she would call a special legislative session if Roe is overturned. Planned Parenthood North Central States has been planning how to help abortion seekers travel to states where the procedure is legal.

Minnesota prepares to be abortion destination if Roe falls

Minnesota could become a destination for abortion services for women from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court throws out the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The state’s abortion providers say they're already preparing for a surge. Abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Minnesota has some significant restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that minors notify both parents before they can get an abortion. But a lawsuit by abortion rights advocates that’s due to go in trial next month seeks to remove those barriers.

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills

More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. companies grapple with response to draft abortion ruling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News