COVID-19 cases tick up in North Dakota, but severity of disease remains low

North Dakota saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the week, and a state disease specialist says it's too soon to rule out the so-called "stealth omicron" subvariant of the coronavirus as being a threat.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, updated every Friday, showed 336 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the previous week. That's the highest total in five weeks, though severity of disease -- one of the things the new weekly dashboard aims to track -- remains low.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in North Dakota. And only 14 COVID-19 patients were admitted to a hospital in the past week. Coronavirus patients made up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds statewide. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 23 staffed adult and pediatric inpatient hospital beds available and nine adult and pediatric ICU beds open, according to the most recent state data.

The BA.2 subvariant of omicron is about 30% more contagious than the original, and it has become dominant around the globe. But North Dakota has not seen the rise in COVID-19 cases that some other areas have. The 336 new cases reported this week are the exact same as the figure for the dashboard week ending March 18.

Last week's blizzard hampered the ability of the State Lab to compile weekly variant data, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

The most recent available data, from April 15, shows 89 BA.2 cases confirmed since the subvariant was first confirmed in the state in early February.

Kruger said he's encouraged that the increase in cases has been fairly small. However, "I think it may be too soon to say that BA.2 isn’t going to pose a threat to North Dakota," he said. "It is more infectious. Also we know that immunity can wane in individuals over time."

There have been 240,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. Data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2,257 virus-related deaths in the state, no change from last week. County-level death data is not available.

The state also no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life. As part of that shift, virus data is no longer publicly reported daily. The state says daily case counts and test positivity rate could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 65.5% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 59%. The national averages are 75.9% and 70.2%, respectively.

"Vaccination continues to be our best defense against serious disease and outcomes and we continue to encourage people to visit with their health care providers regarding vaccination and booster doses," Kruger said.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.