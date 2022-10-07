COVID-19 cases stable in North Dakota; only 1 county at high risk

Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain below 1,000, and only one county is now considered by federal health officials to have a high risk of coronavirus transmission.

There were 977 newly confirmed virus cases in the state in the past seven days, including 197 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. Mutants of the omicron coronavirus variant drove a summer spike in cases, but they have been on the decline for about two months and late last month dropped below 1,000 for the first time since last spring.

The weekly tally does not include results of widely available COVID-19 home tests, but is meant to provide a look at longer-term trends and also the severity of disease.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota were stable over the week, at 64, and coronavirus patients continue to occupy less than 5% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines county risk levels based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization data. They can be found at https://bit.ly/3AfSY2A. Only one North Dakota county -- Sheridan -- is at high risk this week, down from three counties last week. Two months ago, 23 counties including Burleigh and Morton were at high risk.

Burleigh, Morton and 17 other counties are at medium risk this week, and 33 are at low risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Federal data shows 11 new virus-related deaths in North Dakota over the week, after none the previous week, raising the state's pandemic total at 2,375. CDC death data fluctuates from week to week due to lags in reporting. County-level death data is not available. There have been 270,288 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that 67.8% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 61.4%. The national averages are 77.8% and 72.2%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 47.3%, compared to 50.5% nationally.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.