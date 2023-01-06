COVID-19 cases stable in North Dakota, down in Burleigh-Morton

New cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota were relatively stable over the past week, but they dropped significantly in Burleigh and Morton counties.

There were 593 new cases statewide in the past seven days, the state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard reported Friday. That compared with 552 the previous week.

There were 86 weekly cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, down from 113 the previous week. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the coronavirus transmission risk level in both counties from medium to low.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. All but six of North Dakota's 53 counties are at low risk this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 54. The weekly number has fluctuated between 48 and 81 the past four months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 2% of intensive care unit beds in the state this week.

There have been 281,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,432 deaths, up five over the week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the direction of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.1% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.7%. The national averages are 78.8% and 73.1%, respectively.

Nationally, 15.4% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 14.7%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.